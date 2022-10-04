 
Amitabh Bachchan on Chhello Show: 'It tells the story of our vanishing film heritage'

Chhello show is slated to release in India on October 14, 2022
Like many others, Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t resist praising the Chhello Show, a film selected as India’s official entry to Oscars.

As soon as the trailer of the film dropped, it received applauds not only from the audience but also from renowned celebrities. 

Taking it to his twitter account, Big B wrote: “T 4429 – Chello Show tells the story of our vanishing film heritage. So proud of @FHF_Official’s association with India’s official entry to the Oscars. In cinemas on Oct 14 by @roykapurfilms.”

Chhello Show is directed by Pan Nalin. It features; Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, Paresh Mehta, Richa Meena in the lead roles

The film revolves around the story of a 9-year old young Gujrati boy who falls in love with cinema and gets inspired by its light, its ability of telling stories and the heroes it gives birth to. All he wants to do is watch movies the whole day. This passion gets him into trouble not only with his father but with the local police as well. He is labeled to be a thief.

Pan Nalin’s directorial film has its first premiere at the Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival. Later on, it gained recognition at the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain.

According to IndiaToday, Chhello Show is set to release on October 14, 2022.

