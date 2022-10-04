 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar says a lot of trolling he faced was unfair

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Karan Johar says a lot of trolling he faced was unfair
Karan Johar says a lot of trolling he faced was unfair

Karan Johar talked about the trolling he has faced in the Hindi film industry in a recent interview. The director felt that a lot of trolling and bashing that came his way was 'unfair', as reported by Hindustan Times.

The head of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, has always been the centre of attention when it comes to trolling and bashing for promoting Nepotism in Bollywood.

Karan told Bollywood Hungama about the trolling he faced, "Bollywood went through a really tough time with all the trolling and bashing that was happening. It was not a nice time. I, particularly, felt I was right at the centre of so much negativity."

He further added, "It was something I never envisaged, imagined. I felt there was so much being said and written that was unfair.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to make his direction comeback with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which would star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

More From Showbiz:

Janhvi Kapoor joins Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Janhvi Kapoor joins Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
Amitabh Bachchan on Chhello Show: 'It tells the story of our vanishing film heritage'

Amitabh Bachchan on Chhello Show: 'It tells the story of our vanishing film heritage'
Sara Ali Khan to play lead in Karan Johar's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara Ali Khan to play lead in Karan Johar's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
Riteish Deshmukh on Boycott culture: 'Boycott trend does not make a film flop'

Riteish Deshmukh on Boycott culture: 'Boycott trend does not make a film flop'
Gauri Shinde intends to auction SriDevi's sarees in 'English Vinglish'

Gauri Shinde intends to auction SriDevi's sarees in 'English Vinglish'

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' stays strong on Day 24 amid competition from new releases

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' stays strong on Day 24 amid competition from new releases
Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' collects INR 37.35 crore in opening weekend

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' collects INR 37.35 crore in opening weekend
Farah Khan calls Gauri Khan 'a middle-class Punjabi girl to date'

Farah Khan calls Gauri Khan 'a middle-class Punjabi girl to date'
Pankaj Tripathi made National Icon by Election Commission of India

Pankaj Tripathi made National Icon by Election Commission of India
Hrithik Roshan explains the importance of black thread on his wrist

Hrithik Roshan explains the importance of black thread on his wrist
Farah Khan calls Gauri Khan 'middle-class girl'

Farah Khan calls Gauri Khan 'middle-class girl'
Shraddha Kapoor talks about female actors in Hindi Film Industry

Shraddha Kapoor talks about female actors in Hindi Film Industry

Latest

view all