Karan Johar says a lot of trolling he faced was unfair

Karan Johar talked about the trolling he has faced in the Hindi film industry in a recent interview. The director felt that a lot of trolling and bashing that came his way was 'unfair', as reported by Hindustan Times.

The head of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, has always been the centre of attention when it comes to trolling and bashing for promoting Nepotism in Bollywood.

Karan told Bollywood Hungama about the trolling he faced, "Bollywood went through a really tough time with all the trolling and bashing that was happening. It was not a nice time. I, particularly, felt I was right at the centre of so much negativity."

He further added, "It was something I never envisaged, imagined. I felt there was so much being said and written that was unfair.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to make his direction comeback with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which would star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.