 
sports
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
SDSports desk

ICC nominates Mohammad Rizwan for award after spectacular performance

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Pakistans wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the fifth Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on September 28, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the fifth Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on September 28, 2022. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan for the Men's Player of the Month (September).

Rizwan, who finished as the top run-scorer in the home T20I series against England, joined Australia's Cameron Green and India's Axar Patel in the list of nominations.

Rizwan scored 316 runs in six matches at an average of 63.20. He scored four half-centuries and had a strike rate of 138.59.

Meanwhile, Green showed true potential and scored 21-ball 52 runs to become the second-fastest Australian to score a fifty in T20Is.

India's Axar bagged the highest eight wickets in the recently concluded home series against Australia. 

More From Sports:

All you need to know about Pakistan Junior League

All you need to know about Pakistan Junior League
Where do Babar, Rizwan stand on ICC T20I rankings?

Where do Babar, Rizwan stand on ICC T20I rankings?

Triangular series trophy unveiled as Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan set to clash

Triangular series trophy unveiled as Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan set to clash
Pakistan team faces new challenge in New Zealand

Pakistan team faces new challenge in New Zealand
'Should I hang upside down?' Shadab Khan asks fan telling him to focus on World Cup

'Should I hang upside down?' Shadab Khan asks fan telling him to focus on World Cup
Tri-series: National squad reaches New Zealand

Tri-series: National squad reaches New Zealand
I will only play if Babar Azam wants me to, says Shoaib Malik

I will only play if Babar Azam wants me to, says Shoaib Malik
T20 World Cup 2022: Who will officiate Pakistan-India match?

T20 World Cup 2022: Who will officiate Pakistan-India match?
Moeen Ali closes door on England Test return

Moeen Ali closes door on England Test return
Pakistan, Bangladesh tough T20 teams, says New Zealand's Kane Williamson

Pakistan, Bangladesh tough T20 teams, says New Zealand's Kane Williamson
Pakistan cricket fans create history in England series

Pakistan cricket fans create history in England series
Pakistani fans hopeful to see team England mingling with crowd more freely next time

Pakistani fans hopeful to see team England mingling with crowd more freely next time

Latest

view all