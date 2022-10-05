 
Nora Fatehi to represent India at the FIFA World Cup 2022

Nora Fetehi, one of the phenomenal dancers of the Bollywood industry, is going to represent India at the FIFA world cup 2022.

The actress will also be a part of the music video of the FIFA, where she will be seen performing the FIFA anthem for this year.

This year's FIFA anthem has been produced by RedOne. He has previously worked on other FIFA anthems as well, like Shakira’s Waka Waka and La La La.

Towards the end of the ceremony, Nora will be performing and singing a Hindi song.

Fatehi has been recognized by her numerous hit songs: Dilbar Dilbar, Naach Meri Raani and Saki Saki. Currently, she is judging the famous reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

According to ETimes, some other prominent celebrities will also be performing at the FIFA world cup 2022 namely; Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.  

