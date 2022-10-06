Sedition case: Islamabad court orders return of Shahbaz Gill's belongings

Chief of Staff of former prime minister Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill, leaves a district court after the hearing in Islamabad, on August 22, 2022. — Online

Court partially accepts Shahbaz Gill's plea for return of belongings.

Authorises Islamabad police to keep "controversial items" with them.

Gill seeks time for submission of power of attorney.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday directed the police to return PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's belongings — seized during investigations of a treason case he is facing — to him.



Gill has been facing sedition charges for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks via a private TV channel show, but managed to secure bail by the IHC on September 15.



The directive to return the belongings came in response to Gill's plea seeking the possession of 31 items seized by the police.

Additional sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra conducted the hearing in the sedition case.



At the outset of the hearing, Gill informed the court that he needs his spectacles, membership card and other stuff as he travels.

He also told the court that the police has seized the license of his arms and the government has not provided him with security.

Moreover, he also sought time for the submission of the power of attorney on the matter of case trial.

During the hearing, PTI lawyers and workers chanted slogans in favour of Gill, which irked the judge and he directed the lawyers not to chant slogans.

I hope your friends chant slogans outside not in front of me," said the judge.

After this, the court took a break and adjourned the hearing till 11:30am.

Upon resumption, the court partially accepted Gill's plea, directed them to hand over Gill's spectacles, national identity card, ATM cards and other daily use items to him.

"Islamabad police is being authorised to keep the controversial items till completion of the investigations," the court remarked.

The court after issuing the directives adjourned the hearing till October 11.