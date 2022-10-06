 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 06 2022
Bilawal Bhutto says no time for politics, urges parties to focus on floods

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken a jibe at PTI for trying to "divert" attention from floods while millions still await assistance, saying that there is no time for politics now.

Bilawal said this while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Thursday.

The foreign minister, while sharing Sindh's updated statistics of the people affected and lands still inundated by the catastrophic floods, said that the recent flooding has caused a bigger impact on the economy than the COVID-19 pandemic did.

"Some people want to divert attention from floods towards themselves [...] conspiring in a bid to form their government amid the crisis," Bilawal said without naming anyone.

Urging a joint response to help the affectees, he said we should not be thinking about politics and votes.

"We have to unite, prioritise humanity and set the politics aside," he added.

More to follow...

