 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Bakhtawar Bhutto, husband welcome second baby boy

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and husband Mahmood Chaudhry posing for a picture at an event on their wedding. — Instagram
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and husband Mahmood Chaudhry posing for a picture at an event on their wedding. — Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of Asif Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, announced the birth of her second child on Thursday.

Bakhtawar and her husband welcomed the baby on October 5 as stated in a tweet posted by the mother.

"We are happy to announce the birth of our second baby boy," said a picture with a pretty floral background, shared by Bakhtawar.

Bakhtawar's brother and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reacted to the news and retweeted her tweet.

"Mamu 2.0," Bilawal wrote in the tweet. 

Bakhtawar is married to businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.

The couple announced the birth of their firstborn on October 10, 2021.

Bakhtawar is the first granddaughter of former prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. She was born on January 25, 1990, in Karachi. 

More From Pakistan:

Faisal Vawda renounced US citizenship after submitting nomination papers: CJP Bandial

Faisal Vawda renounced US citizenship after submitting nomination papers: CJP Bandial
Court approves interim bail of Imran Khan in threat to female judge case

Court approves interim bail of Imran Khan in threat to female judge case
Bilawal Bhutto says no time for politics, urges parties to focus on floods

Bilawal Bhutto says no time for politics, urges parties to focus on floods
Sedition case: Islamabad court orders return of Shahbaz Gill's belongings

Sedition case: Islamabad court orders return of Shahbaz Gill's belongings
Shahnawaz Amir sent on 14-day judicial remand in Sarah Inam murder case

Shahnawaz Amir sent on 14-day judicial remand in Sarah Inam murder case
PM Shehbaz to address important presser today at PM House

PM Shehbaz to address important presser today at PM House
Dollar depreciates further against rupee, loses Rs2.19 in interbank

Dollar depreciates further against rupee, loses Rs2.19 in interbank
Court cannot give orders to NA speaker: IHC chief justice

Court cannot give orders to NA speaker: IHC chief justice
10 killed, 13 injured in passenger bus accident on Indus Highway

10 killed, 13 injured in passenger bus accident on Indus Highway
In Washington meeting, Ishaq Dar to ask IMF to revise macroeconomic framework

In Washington meeting, Ishaq Dar to ask IMF to revise macroeconomic framework
Gen Bajwa discusses China, Afghanistan, India with US officials

Gen Bajwa discusses China, Afghanistan, India with US officials
Punjab govt will not become part of Imran Khan’s long march: Hashim Dogar

Punjab govt will not become part of Imran Khan’s long march: Hashim Dogar

Latest

view all