Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari blessed with a baby boy

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her fiancé, Mahmood Choudhary, pose for a photo against a backdrop of greenery and a picture of her late mother and former Pakistani prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, in Karachi, Pakistan, November 27, 2020. Twitter/Bakhtawar B-Zardari

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of Asif Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, has been blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar announced that the baby was born on October 10.

"We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy," she wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to the news, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the brother of Bakhtawar, also expressed his joy of becoming an uncle (mamoo).

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, Bakhtawar's youngest sister, also tweeted about the news and expressed her gratefulness.

"Officially a khala!!! Alhamdullilah!" she wrote.

Bakhtawar was married to businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.

