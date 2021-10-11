 
pakistan
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari blessed with a baby boy

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her fiancé, Mahmood Choudhary, pose for a photo against a backdrop of greenery and a picture of her late mother and former Pakistani prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, in Karachi, Pakistan, November 27, 2020. Twitter/Bakhtawar B-Zardari
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her fiancé, Mahmood Choudhary, pose for a photo against a backdrop of greenery and a picture of her late mother and former Pakistani prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, in Karachi, Pakistan, November 27, 2020. Twitter/Bakhtawar B-Zardari

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of Asif Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, has been blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar announced that the baby was born on October 10. 

"We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy," she wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to the news, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the brother of Bakhtawar, also expressed his joy of becoming an uncle (mamoo).

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, Bakhtawar's youngest sister, also tweeted about the news and expressed her gratefulness.

"Officially a khala!!! Alhamdullilah!" she wrote.

Bakhtawar was married to businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.

More From Pakistan:

NCOC issues guidelines for religious activities in Rabi ul Awal

NCOC issues guidelines for religious activities in Rabi ul Awal
Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Rabiul Awwal 12

Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Rabiul Awwal 12
Pakistan condemns detention of over 1,400 Kashmiris in IOJK

Pakistan condemns detention of over 1,400 Kashmiris in IOJK
Pakistan speaking to TTP groups 'from position of strength': PM Imran Khan

Pakistan speaking to TTP groups 'from position of strength': PM Imran Khan
Another twist in Minar-e-Pakistan case: Audiotape of call between Ayesha Akram-Rambo surfaces

Another twist in Minar-e-Pakistan case: Audiotape of call between Ayesha Akram-Rambo surfaces
Noor Mukadam murder case: SC orders prosecution to give evidence against Zahir's mother at next hearing

Noor Mukadam murder case: SC orders prosecution to give evidence against Zahir's mother at next hearing
PML-N MNA, senior leader Pervaiz Malik passes away

PML-N MNA, senior leader Pervaiz Malik passes away
PMA wants MDCAT results cancelled

PMA wants MDCAT results cancelled
What did AQ Khan say to the Sindh CM in his last letter?

What did AQ Khan say to the Sindh CM in his last letter?
Our tribal obligation: Thou shall not judge, thou shall only defend

Our tribal obligation: Thou shall not judge, thou shall only defend
Pakistan gears up for important IMF talks in Washington this week

Pakistan gears up for important IMF talks in Washington this week
No upset in Kashmir by-elections as PTI, PPP retain seats

No upset in Kashmir by-elections as PTI, PPP retain seats

Latest

view all