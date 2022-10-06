Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘surviving’ over ‘hate-filled' MO

File Footage

The death of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s golden goose, Queen Elizabeth, has been accused of being the ‘instigator’ behind their ‘hateful modus operandi’ relevancy.



Royal commentator and author Richard Kay issued this claim in a new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by saying, “The point is that such attacks, as well as any indiscretions about the Royal Family, could well damage the Sussex brand, coming so soon after the death of the Queen — even in far-away America, where their true currency lies.”

“And yet, sadly for this embittered couple in their $14 million Montecito mansion, their value relies on them continuing to make such attacks.”

“What are Harry and Meghan worth if they're not being hateful about the Royals?”

“Would Netflix be paying them $100 million to be nice about Charles, Camilla, William and Kate, and to tell us piously that they care about the world?”

“The Queen's death means that, for now at least, their golden U.S. goose is well and truly cooked. They can no longer just cash in by telling 'their truth' about the beastly royals.”