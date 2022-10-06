Arjun Kapoor takes Malaika Arora for a football match date in London

Malaika and Arjun mad their relationship insta-official in 2019

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora goes on a football match date in London.

Arjun is currently in the United Kingdom to shoot his next film. The actor has been joined by his girlfriend Malaika Arora recently and it looks like the couple is having a fun time together in UK.

The duo has been sharing glimpses from their outings on social media. Earlier, the two went to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan football game at the Stamford Bridge football stadium.

Kapoor shared a few pictures from the stadium and wrote: “Ticked off the bucket list… taking her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge!!! We won 3-0 and I had someone next to me to celebrate it with!!!”

The Gunday actor has been a Chelsea fan always and previously he was also roped in as the Brand Ambassador of Chelsea Football Club (FC) for India in 2019.



Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for a while now. The couple kept their relationship private for a long time. But they made their relationship Instagram official in 2019.

Recently at an interview, Malaika Arora called partner Arjun Kapoor her the best boyfriend and her biggest cheerleader, reported PinkVilla.