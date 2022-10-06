Kareena Kapoor shares look for her next film after 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be titled film

Kareena Kapoor Khan has started filming for her next project with Hansal Mehta, shares a glimpse of her look for the film.

Taking it to the Instagram, Kareena posted a picture from the sets of the film with a caption: “Day 1 film number 67 0r 68? Chalo guys let’s do this.”

In the picture, she wore a long olive green coat with a pair of black pants and black boots. Kareena left her hair open with a little waves.

Hansal Mehta’s upcoming project has not been named yet. Bebo will be serving as a producer for the film along with Ektaa Kapoor.



On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This comedy/drama film marked her third collaboration with Khan. Earlier, the due appeared together in RajKumar Hirani’s 3 idiots and Talaash.

Laal Singh Chaddha, before the release, remained the talk of town, but ended up being a huge flop at the box office, reports IndiaToday.