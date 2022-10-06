 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor shares look for her next film after 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Hansal Mehtas yet-to-be titled film
Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be titled film

Kareena Kapoor Khan has started filming for her next project with Hansal Mehta, shares a glimpse of her look for the film.

Taking it to the Instagram, Kareena posted a picture from the sets of the film with a caption: “Day 1 film number 67 0r 68? Chalo guys let’s do this.”

In the picture, she wore a long olive green coat with a pair of black pants and black boots. Kareena left her hair open with a little waves.

Hansal Mehta’s upcoming project has not been named yet. Bebo will be serving as a producer for the film along with Ektaa Kapoor.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This comedy/drama film marked her third collaboration with Khan. Earlier, the due appeared together in RajKumar Hirani’s 3 idiots and Talaash.

Laal Singh Chaddha, before the release, remained the talk of town, but ended up being a huge flop at the box office, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

Natasha Baig gives her opinion over Abdullah Qureshi's decision to exit music industry

Natasha Baig gives her opinion over Abdullah Qureshi's decision to exit music industry
Abdullah Qureshi exits music industry citing 'religious reasons'

Abdullah Qureshi exits music industry citing 'religious reasons'
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' now streaming on Netflix

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' now streaming on Netflix
Arjun Kapoor takes Malaika Arora for a football match date in London

Arjun Kapoor takes Malaika Arora for a football match date in London
Alia Bhatt opts for a traditional baby shower: See Pictures

Alia Bhatt opts for a traditional baby shower: See Pictures
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer to release on October 10

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer to release on October 10
Malala Yousafzai to take charge as 'Joyland's' Executive Producer

Malala Yousafzai to take charge as 'Joyland's' Executive Producer
Hareem Shah breaks silence regarding money laundering case

Hareem Shah breaks silence regarding money laundering case
Alia Bhatt talks about her relationship with mother Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt talks about her relationship with mother Soni Razdan
Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' to cross INR 50 crore mark soon

Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' to cross INR 50 crore mark soon
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' collects INR 425 crore globally within 25 days

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' collects INR 425 crore globally within 25 days
Saif Ali Khan says he doesn't charge too much for films

Saif Ali Khan says he doesn't charge too much for films

Latest

view all