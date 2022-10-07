 
pakistan
Friday Oct 07 2022
Maryam bursts into tears as she meets Nawaz; emotional photo goes viral

Maryam Nawaz meeting with her father after a gap of three years in London. Twitter/PMLN
  • A photograph of Maryam meeting her father is going viral on social media. 
  • She arrived at the Avenfield Apartments earlier today. 
  • She got her passport back on October 4.

A heart-warming photograph of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz being received by her father, party supremo Nawaz Sharif is currently viral on social media. 

In the photograph, both father and daughter couldn't control their emotions as they embrace each other after three years. 

She had earlier arrived at the Avenfield Apartments in London. The party workers gave her a rousing reception outside the residence of her father.

The party, taking to its official Twitter account, shared a picture of Maryam being hugged by her father. The picture of the father-daughter hug is also going viral on social media.

Maryam Nawaz left her ailing mother in London four years ago and returned to Pakistan with Nawaz Sharif. Also, it has been three years since she last saw her father.

Maryam Nawaz left for London on Wednesday via a private airline’s flight after getting her passport back.

Maryam told Geo News at the airport, “I cannot wait for the plane to land [in London] and meet my father."

According to family sources, Maryam Nawaz will stay in London for about a month before she and her father Nawaz Sharif are expected to return home together.

Maryam receives passport at LHC's behest

Maryam decided to leave for London soon after her passport was returned to her on October 4, after a three-member LHC bench ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to return her travel document.

The PML-N leader had approached the LHC against the NAB, saying despite the absence of any charge sheet against her or trial, she had not been able to exercise her fundamental rights for about four years.

She had pleaded that she was in dire need of going abroad to attend to and inquire after her ailing father, requesting the court to direct the deputy registrar (judicial) to return her passport in the interest of justice.

