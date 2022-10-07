 
Kanye West says his 'Christian' wife Kim Kardashian is going astray for Hollywood

Kanye West is accusing people around Kim Kardashian for deviating her from her faith.

Speaking in a new interview with Tucker Carlson, the 45-year-old rapper wants his ex-wife to be true to Christianity.

"Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her ass out while she's a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four black children and this is how fashion, how they want to present her," says Ye.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Donda rapper went on to criticise Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS.

"I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS. I felt like there's a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife and definitely not my daughters doing in the future in order to sell product. But it reaches another level when it's like, 'OK, well this is what my wife is doing. This is what she is doing for our children.'"

