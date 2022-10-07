 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
Netflix drops trailer for upcoming movie ‘Slumberland’ release date, trailer, other details

Netflix shared the official trailer of the upcoming fantasy film Slumberland, the movie will be premiered on the streamer on November 18, 2022.

The streaming giant is ready to take viewers to a dreamworld in an upcoming fantasy movie.

Slumberland is a fictional film, it is a loose adaptation of the classic Little Nemo in Slumberland.

The film revolves around a young girl Nemo who discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, in the hope to see her late father again she goes through the process of transferring dreams and fleeing nightmares with the help of an eccentric outlaw.

Cast List:

  • Jason Momoa
  • Marlow Barkley
  • Kyle Chandler
  • Weruche Opia
  • India de Beaufort
  • Chris O'Dowd

The trailer reflects back on the childhood story of Nemo and the time of her life with her father, as well as the hurdles she faced after his sudden death.

Watch the Trailer


