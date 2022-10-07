WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots anymore

An illustration showing screenshots blocked on WhatsApp. — 9to5Mac

WhatsApp is back with yet another exciting and much-awaited feature for its users. The instant-messaging platform is testing a feature where the application will not allow users to take screenshots or record the media sent on one view.



WABetaInfo, which is known for being a WhatsApp watchdog for keeping an eye on the newest updates in WhatsApp betas and its latest releases, said that some beta testers will witness the feature.

Last year, WhatsApp introduced an option where any image could be sent to "View Once" allowing the image to disappear after being opened, which is similar to Instagram and Snapchat. However, unlike WhatsApp, these apps notify senders if the receiver screenshots their media.

Developing the platform's privacy features, it now wants to "block" users from recording WhatsApp media sent on one view.

The latest release is found on TestFlight for some iPhone users running WhatsApp beta 22.21.0.71 (build 405622068) where they will be not able to screenshot content sent with the “View Once” option.



If a user tries to take a screenshot, WhatsApp will show a pop-up saying “blocked for added privacy". The new privacy option cannot be disabled.

A screengrab by WABetaInfo

It is unknown when the platform will release the feature to the public.