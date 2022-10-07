 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton shows positive attitude towards a heckler during Northern Ireland visit

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Kate Middleton shows positive attitude towards a heckler during Northern Ireland visit
Kate Middleton shows positive attitude towards a heckler during Northern Ireland visit 

Kate Middleton has been praised for handling a challenging situation during her visit to Northern Ireland with Prince William.

The Princess of Wales was greeting well-wishers during her walkabout in North Belfast on Thursday, when a woman aggressively shook her hand and accused her of not being in her own country.

The woman, dressed in green, recorded the entire interaction with the Princess on her phone and said, "Nice to meet you, but it would have been better if you were in your own country."

"Ireland belongs to the Irish," she told the Princess, who smiled warmly before moving on to shake hands with another crow members.

Royal Family fans and several other observers took to social media and showered Princess Kate with praises for "handling the moment perfectly."

"Princess Kate’s response was pure elegance and calm," one user wrote. "The way the Princess of Wales handled that lonely rude heckler out of a crowd of 3000 and didn't even break a stride is why She is #CatherineTheGreat," added another.

Kate and William received an otherwise positive response from the locals during their visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp ‘intimidated’ a nurse with ‘negative consequences’

Johnny Depp ‘intimidated’ a nurse with ‘negative consequences’
Ben Affleck appears unhappy after selling bachelor pad for $28.5M

Ben Affleck appears unhappy after selling bachelor pad for $28.5M
Charles could avoid removing Andrew’s titles because of Beatrice, Eugenie

Charles could avoid removing Andrew’s titles because of Beatrice, Eugenie
Olivia Wilde drops major hint to move to UK with Harry Styles and her kids

Olivia Wilde drops major hint to move to UK with Harry Styles and her kids

Royals ‘couldn’t live or work together’ with Meghan Markle

Royals ‘couldn’t live or work together’ with Meghan Markle
King Charles to inherit Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Norfolk property, report

King Charles to inherit Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Norfolk property, report

Kate Middleton reacts to heckler in Northern Ireland: Video

Kate Middleton reacts to heckler in Northern Ireland: Video
King Charles III reign moves British ‘into European-style royalty’

King Charles III reign moves British ‘into European-style royalty’

Brad Pitt has ‘limited, strained relationship’ with kids because of Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has ‘limited, strained relationship’ with kids because of Angelina Jolie
YG promises to take severe 'legal action' for spreading Jennie 'personal photos'

YG promises to take severe 'legal action' for spreading Jennie 'personal photos'
Meghan Markle 'circus' unwelcomed as Duchess eyes posh CA mansion

Meghan Markle 'circus' unwelcomed as Duchess eyes posh CA mansion
Prince Harry ‘missing home’ and ‘utterly miserable’ without Firm

Prince Harry ‘missing home’ and ‘utterly miserable’ without Firm