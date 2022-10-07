 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 07 2022
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif shares a quirky video ahead of 'Phone Booth's' trailer release

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' to release worldwide on November 4

Actress Katrina Kaif shares a small entertaining video with Phone Bhoot her co-stars Sidhhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar.

Kaif posted a video and captioned: “Hey. Where do you think you are going? @ishaankhattar @siddhantchaturvedi. Still 3 days to go for #PhoneBhootTrailer.”

In the video, the Sooryavanshi actress wore a black outfit and can be seen stopping Sidhant and Ishaan, who are preparing to leave for a fun ride.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan actor also shared the same video with a caption: “Trying to reach safely to our destination in 3 days.”

Phone Bhoot is going to be Katrina’s first film after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. She will be playing the role of a ghost for the first time ever in a film.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif also have Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan coming her way. Moreover, she has Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa opposite Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Whereas, Ishaan Khattar will be next seen in Pippa, while Siddhant Chaturvedi will feature in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan along with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, reports PinkVilla.

