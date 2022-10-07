 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

John Abraham's 'Tara vs Bilal': Trailer comes out tomorrow

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

John Abraham has worked as a producer for the film Tara Vs Bilal
John Abraham has worked as a producer for the film 'Tara Vs Bilal'

John Abraham's produced film Tara Vs Bilal's trailer will be dropping tomorrow (October 8), the film is slated to release on October 28.

Taking it to his Instagram account, Abraham shared the poster of the film and announced the news of the trailer release. He wrote: “Thode pyaar aur nok-jhok se bhari hai inki kahani. We introduce to you, this extraordinary match of Tara and Bilal. #TaraVsBilal trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas 28th October.”

Prior in 2021, the Desi Boyz actor announced that he will be producing the upcoming film Tara Vs Bilal, directed by Samar Iqbal.

The film features; Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in key roles.

Earlier, John has produced several famous movies namely; Madras Café, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Batla House, Vicky Donor and more under the banner of his own production house JA Entertainment.

As per IndiaToday, John Abraham, while talking about the film somewhere, called it a ‘beautiful slice-of-life relevant film’. 

More From Showbiz:

'Goodbye' actor Arun Bali dies at the age of 79

'Goodbye' actor Arun Bali dies at the age of 79
Katrina Kaif shares a quirky video ahead of 'Phone Booth's' trailer release

Katrina Kaif shares a quirky video ahead of 'Phone Booth's' trailer release
Kareena Kapoor shares look for her next film after 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kareena Kapoor shares look for her next film after 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Natasha Baig gives her opinion over Abdullah Qureshi's decision to exit music industry

Natasha Baig gives her opinion over Abdullah Qureshi's decision to exit music industry
Abdullah Qureshi exits music industry citing 'religious reasons'

Abdullah Qureshi exits music industry citing 'religious reasons'
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' now streaming on Netflix

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' now streaming on Netflix
Arjun Kapoor takes Malaika Arora for a football match date in London

Arjun Kapoor takes Malaika Arora for a football match date in London
Alia Bhatt opts for a traditional baby shower: See Pictures

Alia Bhatt opts for a traditional baby shower: See Pictures
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer to release on October 10

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer to release on October 10
Malala Yousafzai to take charge as 'Joyland's' Executive Producer

Malala Yousafzai to take charge as 'Joyland's' Executive Producer
Hareem Shah breaks silence regarding money laundering case

Hareem Shah breaks silence regarding money laundering case
Alia Bhatt talks about her relationship with mother Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt talks about her relationship with mother Soni Razdan