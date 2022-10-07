Alia Bhatt on her finances: 'My mum handles my money'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022

Alia Bhatt, recently at a Forbes India event, revealed that she doesn’t know anything about her finances as her mother Soni Razdan still handles its.

She revealed that her mother has always been the caretaker of her money all over her life. Ali added: “When I was younger, of course, my relationship with money was restricted to the pocket money that I received from my mum, which I would very carefully save up and spend on some strange items.”

“I remember once we went to London and we had only 200 pounds for the whole trip to shop, and I went and spent 170 pounds on the first outing because it was the first time, I was going to such a large shopping space with so many brands. So, I had no understanding of it.”

The Raazi actress revealed: “Even now, my mum handles my money. I am not sure how much money I even have in my bank. But every and then I sit with my team and they take me through the numbers. I have a certain idea and certain sense, but I know that my mother right now is handling my money very well. So my relationship with money is to make it and have my mother handle it.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt made her OTT debut with the film Darlings along side Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Alia and Ranbir are expecting their first child together. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has also launched a maternity line Ed-a-Mamma, reported HindustanTimes.