Friday Oct 07 2022
Karan Johar says some people from Bollywood wanted 'Brahmastra' to fail

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Karan Johar says some people from Bollywood wanted 'Brahmastra' to fail

Karan Johar revealed in a recent interview that some people from Bollywood were negative about his recently released production Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva and wanted it to fail badly, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Karan revealed that he was under immense pressure regarding Brahmastra's release as he could not sleep the night before the film's release. Moreover, some people in Bollywood wanted the film to fail at the box office and celebrate the 'ruination of the film'.

Karan told Bollywood Hungama, "I was humongously stressed. The night prior I could sleep a wink, and I was not able to tell Ayan this, or Ranbir or Alia, because I felt like I had to be like ‘yay, we’ve done this, it’s great, it is going to be massive and don’t worry.’"

He further added, "While I have no problems with everyone’s opinions, I sometimes feel sad, because people within the industry, who call themselves members of the media also, celebrate ruination of a film. I feel that is never a good thing."

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

