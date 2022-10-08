Govt ready for forensic of Imran Khan's leaked audio: Rana Sana

Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference in this undated photo: APP

Rana Sanaullah says the PML-N government is ready for the forensic of the new leaked audio of Imran Khan.

He claims that in the audio, Imran Khan is talking about buying the lawmakers of the MQM and BAP.

He reiterated his warning to the PTI bracing for a new long march in Islamabad.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan revealed that the lawmakers Chairman PTI Imran Khan is talking about buying in the "leaked audio" are members of the MQM and Balochistan Awami Party.

Rana Sanaullah is referring to the recently leaked audio of Imran Khan that is currently circulating on social media.

The government is ready to conduct a forensic audit of Imran Khan's leaked audios, he said, speaking to Geo News in its current affairs show "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath" on Friday. He claimed the content of the audio leaks is true, according to the information he has received.

Rana Sana said that Imran Khan tried to purchase the lawmakers but he could not succeed. Imran Khan's allies are disappointed with him, he said.

The MQM took very long to decide which side to support, he said adding that in the meantime, the Muttahida also expressed its reservations about the PPP. During the same days, the PTI tried to buy MQM but failed, he said.

Rana Sanaullah continued to say that Imran Khan also tried to buy the Balochistan Awami Party as it also took a long time to decide to join the anti-PTI coalition.

The interior minister said that Imran Khan used to call horse trading a huge sin but ended up committing it. Allah Al-Mighty exposes such people, he highlighted.

He said that anyone can [secretly] record other people's conversations thanks to the advanced technology that exists today.

In his warning, Rana Sanaullah said the PTI won't have any other option after Imran Khan announced the date for their protest sit-in since they won't be able to stage the sit-in or move back.

He said that Imran Khan wants to stoke anarchy in the country and attack the federal capital.