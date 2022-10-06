 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Punjab govt will not become part of Imran Khan’s long march: Hashim Dogar

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Home Minister Punjab Hasham Dogar. —APP
Home Minister Punjab Hasham Dogar. —APP

  • Dogar says Punjab govt will only provide security to march participants.
  • Says provincial govt will not use state machinery for march.
  • Statement came after Imran Khan asked workers to prepare for long march. 

Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar on Wednesday said that the provincial government will not become a part of Imran Khan's long march as it is a political issue, Geo News reported.

“If Imran Khan announces a long march then the Punjab government will not become part of it. We will not facilitate the participants of the long march but security will be provided," said the minister while talking to a journalist in Lahore.

The statement from the Punjab home minister came after PTI Chairman Imran Khan directed his party's office holders to ensure that thousands of the workers gather in Islamabad during the "Azadi March".

Sources told Geo News that Khan's directions came during a meeting with several district heads of Punjab — including Gujranwala, Narowal, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujrat.

The PTI chairman told the local leaders that 6,000 workers should come to the capital from Gujranwala, the same number from Sialkot and Gujrat, 5,000 from Mandi Bahauddin, and 4,000 each from Hafizabad and Narowal.

Punjab's home minister called Imran Khan's long march a "political issue", adding that the provincial government will not use state machinery for this.

Interestingly, The ruling coalition at the centre has also asked the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to abstain from becoming a "tool" in paving the way for chaos in the country.

Responding on the issue of alleged violence against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill during police custody, Dogar said: “I still stand by my point that he was not subjected to torture. The matter is in court let’s see what happens.” 

More From Pakistan:

Winter of discontent looms as Musadik Malik warns of incoming gas crisis

Winter of discontent looms as Musadik Malik warns of incoming gas crisis
All eyes on President Arif Alvi's address to joint session of parliament

All eyes on President Arif Alvi's address to joint session of parliament
Ruling coalition warns 'traitor' Imran Khan against attacking Islamabad

Ruling coalition warns 'traitor' Imran Khan against attacking Islamabad
Imran Khan says doesn’t care who’s next COAS

Imran Khan says doesn’t care who’s next COAS
Imran Khan directs party to gather thousands in lead up to 'Azadi March'

Imran Khan directs party to gather thousands in lead up to 'Azadi March'
Sarah’s murderer should be made an example, says brother

Sarah’s murderer should be made an example, says brother
Travel diary: Man who travelled from France to Pakistan by car

Travel diary: Man who travelled from France to Pakistan by car
Defence minister says army chief's appointment from among five names

Defence minister says army chief's appointment from among five names
Pakistani cuisine contributes towards Beijing's diverse food culture

Pakistani cuisine contributes towards Beijing's diverse food culture
Eid Milad un Nabi: Sindh announces 12th Rabi ul Awal as public holiday

Eid Milad un Nabi: Sindh announces 12th Rabi ul Awal as public holiday
Sophia Mirza wants ex-husband banned from appearing on TV

Sophia Mirza wants ex-husband banned from appearing on TV
Imran Khan could have objected to NAB amendments in NA: SC judge

Imran Khan could have objected to NAB amendments in NA: SC judge

Latest

view all