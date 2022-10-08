Amber Heard shows off meaningful tattoo during her relaxing vacation in Mallorca

Amber Heard jetted off to Spain for a much-needed vacation. The break came after her high-profile defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp in June.

The Aquaman actress looked relaxed while vacationing in Palma de Mallorca, Spain with a bikini-clad female pal this week, as per pictures obtained by DailyMail.

Amber, the most beautiful face in the world, according to facial mapping science hit the beach in a black bikini and semi-sheer white skirt and looked tension free amid her unending battle with Depp.



Photo credits: DailyMail

On her relaxing outing, the blonde beauty flashed her tattooed left side, which featured a Spanish quote, which translates to: 'I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul.

One day earlier, the actress enjoyed a trip to the park with her one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige and even took some time to chat with a local sitting on a bench.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Her latest sighting comes amid her battle with Depp. Just this week, Amber changed lawyers yet again in her attempt to force two insurance firms to pick up the multimillion-dollar bill for her libel payout.

Despite the massive amount of money she was ordered to pay Depp in damages, Amber seemed to be able to have a relaxing vacation.

Heard was ordered to pay her ex-husband more than $10 million in damages at the end of an explosive defamation trial in June.

She is currently represented by David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown in her appeal of that verdict.



