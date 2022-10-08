 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana would have branded Meghan Markle a ‘thief’?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Princess Diana would have branded Meghan Markle a ‘thief’?
Princess Diana would have branded Meghan Markle a ‘thief’?

Experts believe Meghan Markle would be branded a ‘thief’ if Princess Diana were still alive.

This allegation has been made by famed photographer John Swannell.

For those unversed, Mr Swannell was once commissioned with snapping pictures of Prince William and Prince Harry.

He believes Meghan Markle turned Prince Harry into a “puppet” and has had her “own agenda” since joining the Firm.

He made the admissions to the Daily Mail, at Brown’s Hotel in Mayfair and pointed towards there being a ‘theft’.

He was quoted telling the outlet, “I don’t think she would have liked her, because she’d think she’d stolen her son. He’s like a puppet now."

He also added, “She seemingly had an agenda when she came over.”

“She was a little known actress and an opportunity came up, and she took it, like anybody would. But she’s a very smart woman, that’s for sure. She’s an operator.”

This comes just a month after royal author Tina Brown admitted to the Daily Beast that Meghan Markle was ‘steering’ Prince Harry in the wrong direction.

“Diana was very protective of her boys. She would have been very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction they’ve taken.”

“Diana was very protective of her boys. She would have been very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction they’ve taken.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston rocks motorcycle helmet in latest BTS snaps from ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston rocks motorcycle helmet in latest BTS snaps from ‘The Morning Show’
Scott Disick ,Kimberly Stewart ‘rekindled romance’ causing strain with her brother Sean

Scott Disick ,Kimberly Stewart ‘rekindled romance’ causing strain with her brother Sean
Yoon Ahn slams Kanye West's accusations of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna

Yoon Ahn slams Kanye West's accusations of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna
Thai king visits nursery massacre survivors

Thai king visits nursery massacre survivors
Alec Baldwin drops heartwarming comment as Hilaria posts full family photo

Alec Baldwin drops heartwarming comment as Hilaria posts full family photo

Chris Hemsworth gears up for ultimate challenge in ‘Limitless’ trailer

Chris Hemsworth gears up for ultimate challenge in ‘Limitless’ trailer
Meghan Markle ‘too common’ to make Royal Family ‘care’

Meghan Markle ‘too common’ to make Royal Family ‘care’
Kylie Jenner to launch a Batman-themed cosmetic collection

Kylie Jenner to launch a Batman-themed cosmetic collection
Kelly Clarkson reveals she shares valuable advice with her children amid her divorce

Kelly Clarkson reveals she shares valuable advice with her children amid her divorce
Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in ‘The Wonder’

Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in ‘The Wonder’