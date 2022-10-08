 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 08 2022
Malaika Arora clicks picture of Arjun Kapoor, he calls her 'Best Photographer'

Malaika Arora clicks picture of Arjun Kapoor, he calls her 'Best Photographer'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora seem to have taken off for the work and and having their best time in UK.

The actor was in Scotland for his shooting with Bhumi Pednekar for his upcoming movie.

Earlier, Arjun took some break from the work and spending quality time with his ladylove Malaika.

The Ishqdaazay actor reshared the picture of himself which was clicked by Malaika, and he called her the 'Best Photographer'.

She captioned it as ‘Hello Handsome’ while, Arjun had also posted a candid picture of Malaika.

Malaika has also shared picture with Kareena Kapoor, and the Actress is in London for her next film shoot.

For those unversed, Arjun has been in London for weeks now as he is filming for his upcoming untitled film.

After Malaika joined him later, the couple has been sharing updates from their outings on social media.

Moreover, in an interview with Film Companion, Arjun Kapoor revealed why he isn’t very talkative about his personal life.

He said that one should respect your partner, and there is a past there. He also said about healthy boundaries and keeping relationships and careers separate.

They made their relationship official back in 2019 after much speculation.

