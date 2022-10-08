PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja deems his achievements matchless

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja addresses a press conference in this undated photo. — PCB/File

KARACHI: Glorifying his role in the development of the national cricket team, Ramiz Raja Saturday said his achievements as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman were unmatchable.

“None can do, what I have done. I do not care about political pressure,” Raja said during the Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan."

“To me, the team’s loss is my loss,” Raja said.

He said he was confident the Babar Azam-led squad was capable of winning the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

“Pakistan team will enter T20 World Cup in their best form. We are capable of clinching the T20 World Cup and we will," said Raja confidently.

The PCB chairman said Pakistan would train rigorously for T20 World Cup. “They are not under any pressure and will bring the glory home," he added.

"My philosophy is simple, make your captain strong," he said adding skipper Babar needed to be a strong captain.

"Babar, a gem of a player discovered after so many years, is trying hard and improving day by day," he said.