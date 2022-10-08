Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' crosses INR 100 crore mark globally

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's highly anticipated film Vikram Vedha breached the INR 100 crore barrier on the eighth day of its theatrical release, as reported by PinkVilla.

As per reports, the film's total gross collection now stands at INR 100 crore at the global box office and INR 72 crore at the domestic box office after earning INR 2.5 crore at the domestic box office on the eighth day of its release.

With this, Vikram Vedha becomes the 13th film in Hrithik Roshan's career to cross INR 100 crore mark at the global box office. His first film to collect INR 100 crore was Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, had its theatrical release on September 30, 2022. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.