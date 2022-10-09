 
Sunday Oct 09 2022
Adnan Siddiqui plays Arijit Singh's 'Keyseria' on flute

Adnan Siddiqui recently hosted the first season of the show Tamasha
Adnan Siddiqui plays Brahmastra's song Keyseria on flute, and it sounds absolutely amazing.

Siddiqui is not only an outstanding actor but he is a wonderful flute player as well. He has dropped many videos of him playing flute. Especially, if there's any OST that he personally loves, he definitely treat his fans by playing it on his flute.

Recently, he posted a video on social media, where he gave a shot Arijit Singh’s current hit song Keyseria. He captioned the video: “To soothe frayed nerves after a hectic day yesterday. Not taking potshots at anyone, as is the wont of people to assume. Just taking a shot with flute.”

The caption shows that a flute for Adnan is a pure therapy that helps him relaxing his brain and nerves at the end of a hectic day.

As soon as he dropped the video, singer Faisal Kapadia commented with a heart emoticon.

Earlier, Adnan Siddiqui posted a video playing Yashal Shahid’s most-loved OST Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.    


