Pankaj Tripathi opens up on being National Icon of India

Pankaj Tripathi talked about becoming the National Icon of India in a recent interview. The actor said that he has been motivated by his love for democracy to contribute in this direction, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Pankaj Tripathi was named the National Icon of India by the Election Commission of India for his association with ECL in creating awareness among young voters.

The actor talked about receiving the honour, "I am grateful that I can pitch in some way. I feel we have a social responsibility, and I will try to fulfil it with all my dedication, as much as possible."

He further added, "I will try to spread more awareness about the importance of voting and democracy. I hope I can stand up to the responsibilities attached with the honour."

Pankaj Tripathi made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with a short role in Run. Since then, he has starred in several films and shows and is well-known for his acting prowess and simplicity. His most famous role is that of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya in the popular crime drama show Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video.