 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Pankaj Tripathi opens up on being National Icon of India

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Pankaj Tripathi opens up on being National Icon of India
Pankaj Tripathi opens up on being National Icon of India

Pankaj Tripathi talked about becoming the National Icon of India in a recent interview. The actor said that he has been motivated by his love for democracy to contribute in this direction, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Pankaj Tripathi was named the National Icon of India by the Election Commission of India for his association with ECL in creating awareness among young voters.

The actor talked about receiving the honour, "I am grateful that I can pitch in some way. I feel we have a social responsibility, and I will try to fulfil it with all my dedication, as much as possible."

He further added, "I will try to spread more awareness about the importance of voting and democracy. I hope I can stand up to the responsibilities attached with the honour."

Pankaj Tripathi made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with a short role in Run. Since then, he has starred in several films and shows and is well-known for his acting prowess and simplicity. His most famous role is that of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya in the popular crime drama show Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video.

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan became active parent after Shweta's marriage, says Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan became active parent after Shweta's marriage, says Jaya Bachchan
Karan Johar talks about being trolled for discussing celebs' personal lives on KWK

Karan Johar talks about being trolled for discussing celebs' personal lives on KWK
Salman Khan sends birthday greetings to ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Palak Tiwari

Salman Khan sends birthday greetings to ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Palak Tiwari
Deepika Padukone on Depression: 'The role of caregivers has been extremely important'

Deepika Padukone on Depression: 'The role of caregivers has been extremely important'

Neetu Kapoor pens emotional note for husband Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor pens emotional note for husband Rishi Kapoor
Adnan Siddiqui plays Arijit Singh's 'Keyseria' on flute

Adnan Siddiqui plays Arijit Singh's 'Keyseria' on flute

Ranveer Singh, Shaquille O’Neal shake a leg on 'Khalibali': See video

Ranveer Singh, Shaquille O’Neal shake a leg on 'Khalibali': See video
Manoj Bajpayee to play lead actor in a courtroom drama next

Manoj Bajpayee to play lead actor in a courtroom drama next
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy road trip to Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy road trip to Los Angeles
German models at Paris Fashion Week ramp walk to Mehdi Hassan's Ghazals

German models at Paris Fashion Week ramp walk to Mehdi Hassan's Ghazals
Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer dropping on October 14

Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer dropping on October 14
Sarah Khan celebrates daughter Alyana's first birthday

Sarah Khan celebrates daughter Alyana's first birthday