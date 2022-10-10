Karachi to host New Zealand for Test match after 32 years in December

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah (L) and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the schedule of New Zealand's "dual tours" to Pakistan.

The Blackcaps will play two Tests as part of their World Test Championship title defence and three World Cup Super League fixtures from December 27 to January 15.

Kane Williamson's side — on the first leg of the tour — will play Test matches in Karachi from December 27-31 and January 4-8 in Multan. The team will then return to the port city to play three ICC Super League matches from January 11-15.



Schedule

Dec 27-31 – 1st Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship)

Jan 4-8 – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship)

Jan 11 – 1st ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

Jan 13 – 2nd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

Jan 15 – 3rd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

Apr 13 - 1st T20I, Karachi

Apr 15 – 2nd T20I, Karachi

Apr 16 – 3rd T20I, Karachi

Apr 19 – 4th T20I, Karachi

Apr 23 – 5th T20I, Lahore

Apr 26 – 1st ODI, Lahore

Apr 28 – 2nd ODI, Lahore

May 1 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

May 4 – 4th ODI, Rawalpindi

May 7 – 5th ODI, Rawalpindi

The Karachi Test will be New Zealand’s first in the metropolis since October 1990.

The second leg of the tour will have five T20Is and as many ODIs. Karachi will host four T20Is from April 13-19, while one T20I and two ODIS will be played in Lahore from April 23- 28.

The final leg of the series will return to Rawalpindi for three ODIs from May 1-7.

Interestingly, the Black Caps will conclude the second leg of their tour from the same city where they abruptly cancelled their last tour over a "security alert". As per the PCB the second leg of the tour is a “make up” for the abandoned tour.

PCB Director Zakir Khan, while talking about the tour, said that New Zealand is one of the high-performing sides and the matches will provide opportunities for the youngsters to continue to watch and follow their favourite players in action.

David White, who is New Zealand Cricket’s chief executive, said that the team is looking forward to the dual tours.

“The recent tours from Australia and England have left us in no doubt regarding the quality of the Pakistan side across all formats, and the extent of the challenge that awaits us," he added.