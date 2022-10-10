Pakistan Army contingent for FIFA World Cup 2022 security leave for Qatar

Pakistan Army troops are about to board a Qatari air force aircraft.

Pakistan Army to assist Qatar in security measures for FIFA World Cup 2022.

Contingent comprises army officers, junior commissioned officers and soldiers.

Qatar to host extravaganza for the very first time.

A Pakistan Army contingent on Monday left for Qatar to join the security personnel appointed for the FIFA World Cup — starting in the middle eastern country this November — bringing another honour to the armed forces of Pakistan.



The contingent, comprising Pakistan Army officers, junior commissioned officers and soldiers will provide security assistance to the Qatari government during the biggest and most anticipated sporting event, happening in Qatar. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played from November 20 to December 18.

The Gulf country will be hosting the extravaganza for the very first time. It had requested Pakistan Army for security assistance during the mega event. A four-member delegation of Qatari interior ministry had also visited Pakistan in August to discuss the matter.

The troops travelling to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022 were trained on security by FIFA's eight-member international training team when it visited Pakistan in September.

The federal cabinet had already granted approval to the Pakistan Army-Qatar agreement on providing assistance during the mega football event.

Groups for FIFA World Cup 2022

Group A - A1: Qatar A2: Ecuador A3: Senegal A4: Netherlands

Group B - B1: England B2: Iran B3: USA B4: Wales

Group C - C1: Argentina C2: Saudi Arabia C3: Mexico C4: Poland

Group D - D1: France D2: Australia D3: Denmark D4: Tunisia

Group E - E1: Spain E2: Costa Rica E3: Germany E4: Japan

Group F - F1: Belgium F2: Canada F3: Morocco F4: Croatia

Group G - G1: Brazil G2: Serbia G3: Switzerland G4: Cameroon

Group H - H1: Portugal H2: Ghana H3: Uruguay H4: South Korea