Monday Oct 10 2022
Katrina Kaif looks dazzling for the trailer launch of 'Phone Bhoot': See pictures

Monday Oct 10, 2022

'Phone Bhoot' to release worldwide on November 4, 2022

Katrina Kaif dolls up for the trailer launch event of upcoming film Phone Bhoot, shares pictures on social media.

Taking it to the Instagram, the actress dropped her pictures and captioned the post: “PhoneBhoot Trailer Launch.”

Katrina looked extremely gorgeous in a floral pant suit. She wore golden hoops in her ears and completed her look with beige heels.

Phone Bhoot stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar along with Katrine Kaif. The film is slated to release worldwide on November 4th.

Kaif is playing the role of a ghost in the film, who has a mission for Chaturvedi and Khattar. The film also features Jackie Shroff, who is going to play Aatma Ram. He will be teaching a lesson to the trio and will spoil their plan of catching ghosts.

See trailer:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif have Tiger 3 with Salman Khan next. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Dethupathi.

According to PinkVilla, Ishaan Khattar has Pippa in the pipeline, whereas Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan directed by Zoya Akhtar.  

