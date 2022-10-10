Karan Johar bids farewell to social media platform 'Twitter'

Karan Johar's next film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Earlier Today, Karan Johar deleted his Twitter account and did not even mention any reason for making the move.

In his last tweet that he shared, Johar wrote: “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!”

As soon as the filmmaker shared the tweet, immediately the fans started reacting to the news. One of the fans wrote: “Please stay Karan.” Whereas, another fan wrote: “Focus on your mental health, and Brahmastra 2. Sending positivity.” “Positive energy and peace is far more important than any SM platform. Cheers KJ have a good one.”

Previously on his show Koffee With Karan 7, Karan has talked about facing trolls and social media hate. he revealed that he went through some anxiety issues a few year back and had to get medications.

In an interview with Bollywood Hangama, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director also revealed that there were people within the industry who wanted to see Brahmastra fail at the box office.

“While I have no problems with everyone’s opinions, I sometimes feel sad, because within the industry we have some people, who are working for the industry and are with the industry for years. You can be critical but being negative is not nice. Sometimes, some people push that from being critical to being negative.”

“Sometime I feel we are all part of the same industry, so don’t you want this film to work. People within the industry, who call themselves, members of the media also, celebrate ruination of a film. I feel that is never a good thing, added Karan.”

On the work front, Karan Johar is working on his upcoming directorial film Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, reports IndianExpress.