 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Fawad Khan reveals what is stopping him from making his Bollywood comeback

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Fawad Khan reveals what is stopping him from making his Bollywood comeback
Fawad Khan reveals what is stopping him from making his Bollywood comeback

Fawad Khan talked about the hindrances he is facing in making his Bollywood comeback in a recent interview. The actor said he isn't sure if people in Bollywood would want to work with him again, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Fawad Khan said that it is very difficult for him to make his Bollywood comeback given the political condition between India and Pakistan. However, Fawad recalled his time in Bollywood with good memories as he revealed he made a lot of friends in Bollywood.

Fawad told Variety when asked about his Bollywood comeback, "It’s a good question but I can’t give a definitive answer until things stabilise and there are a lot of issues that need to be answered."

Fawad shared that he is unsure if anyone from Bollywood would want to work with him again as a lot of fingers would be pointed at them.

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2014 alongside Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat while his last film in Bollywood was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

More From Showbiz:

Shruti Haasan talks about her struggles with mental health

Shruti Haasan talks about her struggles with mental health
Rakul Preet Singh says 'Doctor G' is a family film

Rakul Preet Singh says 'Doctor G' is a family film
Rashmika Mandanna opens up on her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna opens up on her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda
Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals Katrina Kaif is the biggest prankster

Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals Katrina Kaif is the biggest prankster
Radhika Apte reveals 'Shor' team spread rumours about her and Tusshar Kapoor dating

Radhika Apte reveals 'Shor' team spread rumours about her and Tusshar Kapoor dating
Amitabh Bachchan drops his character poster from film 'Uunchai'

Amitabh Bachchan drops his character poster from film 'Uunchai'
Karan Johar bids farewell to social media platform 'Twitter'

Karan Johar bids farewell to social media platform 'Twitter'
Katrina Kaif looks dazzling for the trailer launch of 'Phone Bhoot': See pictures

Katrina Kaif looks dazzling for the trailer launch of 'Phone Bhoot': See pictures
Rekha turns 68 today: Take a look at her best performances

Rekha turns 68 today: Take a look at her best performances
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan has adapted Gen-‍Z language from her

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan has adapted Gen-‍Z language from her
Om Raut says he is taking notes of audience's feedback on 'Adipurush'

Om Raut says he is taking notes of audience's feedback on 'Adipurush'
Pankaj Tripathi opens up on being National Icon of India

Pankaj Tripathi opens up on being National Icon of India