Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Rihanna drops major hint at baby boy's name with her jewelry

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Rihanna drops major hint at baby boy's name with her jewelry 

Rihanna has taken the internet by storm as she has dropped major hint over the name of her baby boy, whom she welcomed with her partner A$AP Rocky in May this year.

The Diamonds crooner’s latest outing in Los Angeles has created quite a buzz on the internet after eagle-eyed spotted major clue in her outfit.

On Saturday, Riri, who is set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl, was spotted at a Hollywood recording studio, accompanied with A$AP Rocky.

The We Found Love singer, 34, was dressed in a vintage Clench football jersey, paired Diesel jeans. She carried a sparkly Balenciaga bag.

However, it was a long silver necklace with a sparkling ‘D’ pendant grabbed massive attention online.

Fans speculated if the necklace was a clue to the name of her child. “Wonder what the D on her chain is for??? Baby name????” one fan excitedly wrote.

Rihanna is yet to reveal the name of the 5-month-old baby boy.

