Rajkummar Rao believes OTT 'will be a parallel industry with theatres'

Rajkummar Rao believes OTT to compete as parallel industry with theatres

Rajkummar Rao talked about the flourishing OTT industry and its effect on the theatre industry in a recent interview. The actor said that both industries will go hand in hand and there won't be any competition between them, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rajkummar said that OTT is a great way of telling stories and so much talent has come out through various OTT platforms in the recent past.

Rao told Hindustan Times, "It’s a great time to tell stories because now you have so many platforms. Of course, theatres will always be there. But what the OTT platforms have done is that they have created so many opportunities for so many people who were not getting the kind of work that they deserve."

He further added, "They will definitely coexist. OTT will be a parallel industry. It will just inspire each other. I don’t see any kind of competition between the two."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be seen next in Monica, O My Darling playing the role of a young man trying to make it big in the black comedy.