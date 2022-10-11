Janhvi Kapoor says no one can match her mom Sridevi's stardom

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her late mother Sridevi's unparalleled stardom and shares that no one might be able to match that stardom of hers, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she was unaware of her mother's fame and realized it only when she heard people speaking passionately about her.

Janhvi Kapoor told GoodTimes, "I don’t think anyone will come close to my mother’s stardom. I wasn’t there when she was shooting and at her peak because I was born after she took a break from movies."

She further added, "Of course, I got a sense of it, with people speaking so passionately about her films, performances, the kind of person she was on set, her contribution… I think it’s rare and doesn’t happen twice. It’s just once in a lifetime.”

Sridevi died in 2018 when she accidentally drowned in a hotel in Dubai. Her last film was Mom alongside Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui while she also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.