Rakul Preet Singh reveals why celebs hide their dating life

Rakul Preet Singh talked about celebrities keeping their dating life private in a recent interview. Rakul also talked about being open about her relationship with Jacky Bhagnani, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rakul shared that celebrities hide their dating life from the media because they think it will take focus away from their work. However, Rakul doesn't believe this and says she doesn't want to act in the time she gets off camera.

Rakul said about celebrities hiding their dating lives, "That is a certain mindset that people come with: that it will take away from my work."

She also shared about her decision of keeping her relationship public, "You are anyway putting on an act in front of the camera. So, in the 2-3 hours that I’m left with in the day, I want to be the real me and not again put an act."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet's last release was also a crime thriller. she featured in Cuttputlli, a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratasan, alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since September 2.