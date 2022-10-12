 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be honoured for their work in US

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be honoured for their work in US

US advocacy non-profit  Robert F.Kennedy Human Rights have announced Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as this year's "Ripple of Hope Award" laureates for their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation.

The organization on Tuesday issued a statement on the award announced for the royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California with their children after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

While the British tabloid media and pro-monarchy experts never miss a chance to criticize Meghan and Harry, the couple continues to be in the limelight for their charity work and high profile events they are often invited to in the US.

Check out the full statement by Robert F.Kennedy Human Rights:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be honoured for their work in US


More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby RECALLS SCARY INCIDENT of her life amid 'queuegate' scandal

Holly Willoughby RECALLS SCARY INCIDENT of her life amid 'queuegate' scandal
Prince Andrew's daughter wins hearts with new initiative

Prince Andrew's daughter wins hearts with new initiative

Kaley Cuoco is 'Beyond Blessed', expecting baby girl with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is 'Beyond Blessed', expecting baby girl with Tom Pelphrey
Queen Camilla will be presented with two sceptres at coronation

Queen Camilla will be presented with two sceptres at coronation

King Charles extends olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles extends olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles chooses birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan's son for his coronation

King Charles chooses birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan's son for his coronation

King Charles III advised to cut Harry, Meghan from royal family once and for all

King Charles III advised to cut Harry, Meghan from royal family once and for all
'Murder, She Wrote' Actress Angela Lansbury dead at age 96

'Murder, She Wrote' Actress Angela Lansbury dead at age 96
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry helped her when she was at her 'worst point'

Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry helped her when she was at her 'worst point'
King Charles III’s coronation date and details announced

King Charles III’s coronation date and details announced
King Charles III sensed Meghan's intentions on her wedding day?

King Charles III sensed Meghan's intentions on her wedding day?
Dua Lipa gets permission to redesign her London mansion

Dua Lipa gets permission to redesign her London mansion