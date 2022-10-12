Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be honoured for their work in US

US advocacy non-profit Robert F.Kennedy Human Rights have announced Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as this year's "Ripple of Hope Award" laureates for their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation.



The organization on Tuesday issued a statement on the award announced for the royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California with their children after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

While the British tabloid media and pro-monarchy experts never miss a chance to criticize Meghan and Harry, the couple continues to be in the limelight for their charity work and high profile events they are often invited to in the US.

Check out the full statement by Robert F.Kennedy Human Rights:



