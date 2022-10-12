 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Chaudhry Shujaat's advice to PM Shehbaz on army chief's appointment

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (second left) gestures during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House on October 12, 2022. — PM Office
PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (second left) gestures during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House on October 12, 2022. — PM Office

  • Shehbaz Sharif holds meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat's.
  • PML-Q chief urges premier to provide relief to masses.
  • PM says focus is on controlling inflation.

ISLAMABAD: PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Tuesday advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to follow Constitution while appointing the next army chief and do not listen to anyone in this regard.

The premier held a meeting with the PML-Q chief where the two leaders held a discussion on the current political situation and financial crisis among other issues of national importance.

According to sources privy to the details, PM Shehbaz Sharif inquired about Shujaat's health to which he responded smilingly by saying, "aap mehengai kam karain, meri tabiat behtar hojaigi [You bring down the inflation my health will improve automatically]."

The premier told him that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has controlled the dollar rate and now the focus is on inflation.

Shujaat said that they are standing with the government but it should provide relief to the masses. "Bring down the prices of oil and other edible items," he urged the premier.

About the appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa's successor, the sources said, the PML-Q chief advised the premier to follow the book in the army chief's appointment and don't listen to anyone, saying "this is a sensitive matter and a national responsibility."

At this, the prime minister said, that will happen exactly like this.

Army chief Gen Bajwa is retiring next month after completing his extended tenure and the matter has become a topic of intense debate in political circles with the PTI chief demanding the incumbent government should not appoint the chief of army chief and defer the matter to the next government.

Advising the Opposition to not politicise this sensitive appointment, the ruling alliance has made it clear that it is the prime minister's prerogative and he will take the decision when the time comes.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan to appear before IHC in prohibited funding case shortly

Imran Khan to appear before IHC in prohibited funding case shortly
Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater admitted in rehab facility

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater admitted in rehab facility
Imran Khan wasn’t happy with Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar: report

Imran Khan wasn’t happy with Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar: report
Suspect behind attack on Korangi fire station arrested: Rangers

Suspect behind attack on Korangi fire station arrested: Rangers
PTI submits disqualification reference against Asif Zardari

PTI submits disqualification reference against Asif Zardari

Fawad says ECP decided to hold elections under pressure

Fawad says ECP decided to hold elections under pressure
Pakistan has democratically elected civilian government: US

Pakistan has democratically elected civilian government: US
Cabinet okays Rs410m grant to pre-empt PTI's protest

Cabinet okays Rs410m grant to pre-empt PTI's protest

PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat assures PM Shehbaz of full support

PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat assures PM Shehbaz of full support
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to continue to play role in Ummah's betterment

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to continue to play role in Ummah's betterment
Swat protest ends after successful negotiations with administration

Swat protest ends after successful negotiations with administration
Hashim Dogar steps down as Punjab's home minister

Hashim Dogar steps down as Punjab's home minister