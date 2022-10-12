Meghan Markle talks ‘medical gaslighting’: ‘You’re talking crazy!’

File Footage

Meghan Markle recalls the moment in Serena Williams’s life when she could no longer feel her legs, as well as the medical gaslighting that ensued.



These insights have been brought to light during the course of Meghan’s interview with comedian Aparna Nancherla on the Archetypes podcast.

There, she pointed towards the medical gaslighting her ‘good friend’ Serena Williams suffered when healthcare experts ‘dismissed’ her struggles.

“I think about my friend Serena Williams and what happened shortly after she gave birth to her daughter Olympia,” Meghan began by the conversation by highlighting.

“Now Serena, has a history of blood clots and she was feeling awful after her C-section. In so much pain. She was short of breath and she was beginning to lose feeling in her legs.”

Meghan also recalled an instance when Serena demanded a CT scan and a nurse said, “I think all this medicine is making you talk crazy.”

Later on she lauded the star for “knowing her body” and pushing for the scan to happen.

“And thankfully, she did finally get the life-saving attention that she needed.”

“But my goodness, it took far too long,” she also added. “Long for her to be listened to and it's like that for so many women, particularly women of color the stakes with this, they're huge.”