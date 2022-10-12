Kanye West diverting attention from anti-semitic posts to new girlfriend: Report

Kanye West has been accused of trying to divert people’s attention from the recent controversy surrounding this anti-semitic posts to his new girlfriend.

The rapper has been spotted with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu quite a few times after he was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts for violating their policies

A source spilled to Page Six that the Praise God hit-maker is “trying to drown out [the headlines about anti-Semitism] with other content.”

“The new girlfriend — whatever is next — it’s to try and make people forget,” the insider added.

West has been making headlines ever since he displayed “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Paris Fashion Week show.

Following which, the rapper lashed out at celebrities and fashion industry bigwigs, who criticized his fashion stance.

Amid all this, West tweeted he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” and got his social media accounts suspended.

Later, he was spotted with Nalu in Santa Monica dining at a restaurant and the duo was later photographed going to a movie theatre in Los Angeles.