 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone breaks silence over separation rumours with Ranveer Singh

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the film Pathaan opposite SRK
Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the film 'Pathaan' opposite SRK

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s separation rumours have been circulating on the internet for a while now, and the actress has finally spoken up about it.

Deepika, who recently walked on the ramp for Louis Vuitton at the Paris Fashion Week, appeared in the latest episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast where she spoke about Ranveer, assuring fans that everything’s fine between them.

She stated: “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So he’s going to be happy to see my face.”

Previously, Ranveer Singh also responded to the separation rumours by posting a throwback picture of Deepika from the Cannes festival. He wrote: “I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme. Have a great show today, baby! @deepikapadukone.”

Moreover, the Piku actress was also made the brand ambassador of an international brand and her husband could not stop praising her. Singh wrote: “My Queen! Doing us proud, reported PinkVilla.”

More From Showbiz:

Khoosat Films drops official teaser of 'Joyland'

Khoosat Films drops official teaser of 'Joyland'

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL': Trailer out now

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL': Trailer out now
Amitabh Bachchan writes an emotional 'thank you' note for fans on his 80th birthday

Amitabh Bachchan writes an emotional 'thank you' note for fans on his 80th birthday
Janhvi Kapoor drops first look from her next project 'Mili'

Janhvi Kapoor drops first look from her next project 'Mili'
India's Oscar entry 'Chhello Show' actor Rahul Koli dies of cancer at 15

India's Oscar entry 'Chhello Show' actor Rahul Koli dies of cancer at 15
Natasa Stankovic writes a birthday wish for Hardik Pandya with a cute family video

Natasa Stankovic writes a birthday wish for Hardik Pandya with a cute family video
Rakul Preet Singh reveals why celebs hide their dating life

Rakul Preet Singh reveals why celebs hide their dating life
Siddhant Chaturvedi wants to retire for this season after working with Deepika, Katrina, Alia

Siddhant Chaturvedi wants to retire for this season after working with Deepika, Katrina, Alia
Janhvi Kapoor says no one can match her mom Sridevi's stardom

Janhvi Kapoor says no one can match her mom Sridevi's stardom
Rajkummar Rao believes OTT 'will be a parallel industry with theatres'

Rajkummar Rao believes OTT 'will be a parallel industry with theatres'
Javed Akhtar praises Amitabh Bachchan's personality, says 'it is very difficult to step in his shoes'

Javed Akhtar praises Amitabh Bachchan's personality, says 'it is very difficult to step in his shoes'
Madhuri Dixit grooves to Ali Zafar's song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'

Madhuri Dixit grooves to Ali Zafar's song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'