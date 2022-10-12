Deepika Padukone breaks silence over separation rumours with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the film 'Pathaan' opposite SRK

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s separation rumours have been circulating on the internet for a while now, and the actress has finally spoken up about it.

Deepika, who recently walked on the ramp for Louis Vuitton at the Paris Fashion Week, appeared in the latest episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast where she spoke about Ranveer, assuring fans that everything’s fine between them.

She stated: “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So he’s going to be happy to see my face.”

Previously, Ranveer Singh also responded to the separation rumours by posting a throwback picture of Deepika from the Cannes festival. He wrote: “I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme. Have a great show today, baby! @deepikapadukone.”

Moreover, the Piku actress was also made the brand ambassador of an international brand and her husband could not stop praising her. Singh wrote: “My Queen! Doing us proud, reported PinkVilla.”