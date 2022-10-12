Teaser unveiled of Janhvi Kapoor upcoming movie 'Mili'

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie Mili unveiled the first look poster and teaser. This is the first time that the father-daughter duo have worked together on a movie.
The actress share glimpses of her role in this thriller movie which is directed by Mathukutty Xavier.
In the teaser showed, Janhvi’s Mili struggling to alive in a room with -zero temperatures. Her face and her nails are bruised while she tries different things to let herself out.
For those unversed, Janhvi plays the role of a nurse in this film. and Mili to release on November 4, 2022.
A few hours ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared the first-look poster on her Instagram and she captioned it as "In 1 hour her life is going to change… #[email protected] @mathukuttyxavier @zeestudiosofficial @sunsunnykhez #manojpahwa @arrahman @bayviewprojectsllp"
It is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The film’s shooting commenced in August 2021 in Mumbai.
This movie is directed by Boney Kapoor, Mili stars Janhvi Kapoor along with Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.