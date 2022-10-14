Gauri Shinde confirms there will be no sequel to 'English Vinglish'

Sridevi's sarees in 'English Vinglish' were put to auction to support women education

Gauri Shinde, director of Sridevi's much-appreciated film English Vinglish, has confirmed that there will be no sequel to the movie.

Shinde stated: “I don’t think this film should be touched. Both of us (Sridevi and Gauri) never felt we should be try and do anything with it ever. If you make something that has touched so many people’s hearts, one should never try to milk it and exploit that love.”

“That’s where we go wrong. When people are wanting more of it that means you got the love already. You don’t have to satiate that by making another version of it as that’s when the comparisons follow.”

Gauri revealed that the other cast members, a multiple times, have discussed about having a sequel just for fun. “This has been going on since long. Like actors from the film have been discussing how we can take the story ahead of the character they played. Everybody just loved each other on sets and everybody looked forward to reuniting just to spend more time with each other.”

English Vinglish recently completed its 10 years and to celebrate, the director announced that the team decided to auction Sridevi’s sarees that she wore in the film. The auctioning of the sarees was announced to support young women education in India, reported Etimes.