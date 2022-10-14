Has PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's Twitter account been hacked?

Chief of staff of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill. — Twitter/File

The Twitter account of Shahbaz Gill, who is the chief of staff of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, was reportedly hacked Friday evening.



The PTI leader's tweet, which gave the impression that his account might have been hacked, mentioned that a video was about to come soon.

"%%%%%%%%%%% coming soon a new video %%%%%%," the tweet mentioned.



Journalist Imran Riaz Khan also tweeted that the PTI leader's account has been hacked.

Meanwhile, users also commented below that his account had been hacked.



In August, the PTI Chairman and former prime minister's Instagram account was also hacked for a brief period, after which it was restored.