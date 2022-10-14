 
pakistan
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Has PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's Twitter account been hacked?

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Chief of staff of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill. — Twitter/File
Chief of staff of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill. — Twitter/File

The Twitter account of Shahbaz Gill, who is the chief of staff of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, was reportedly hacked Friday evening.

The PTI leader's tweet, which gave the impression that his account might have been hacked, mentioned that a video was about to come soon.

"%%%%%%%%%%% coming soon a new video %%%%%%," the tweet mentioned.

Journalist Imran Riaz Khan also tweeted that the PTI leader's account has been hacked.

Meanwhile, users also commented below that his account had been hacked.

In August, the PTI Chairman and former prime minister's Instagram account was also hacked for a brief period, after which it was restored.

More From Pakistan:

NSC takes stock of security situation after Swat terror attack

NSC takes stock of security situation after Swat terror attack
In detailed verdict, SC says parliament to decide on time period of dissident lawmakers' disqualification

In detailed verdict, SC says parliament to decide on time period of dissident lawmakers' disqualification
Imran Khan demands end to 'reign of robbers' in Sindh

Imran Khan demands end to 'reign of robbers' in Sindh
Interpol removes Umar Farooq Zahoor from red notice list

Interpol removes Umar Farooq Zahoor from red notice list
Khawaja Asif slams Imran Khan's rhetoric on army chief's appointment

Khawaja Asif slams Imran Khan's rhetoric on army chief's appointment
CM Punjab's adviser says whistleblower tipped him about bodies

CM Punjab's adviser says whistleblower tipped him about bodies
Two committees formed to probe matter of rotten bodies found on hospital's roof

Two committees formed to probe matter of rotten bodies found on hospital's roof
Explainer: What happens to unclaimed bodies?

Explainer: What happens to unclaimed bodies?
Majority of freezers at Nishtar Hospital morgue nonfunctional

Majority of freezers at Nishtar Hospital morgue nonfunctional
LHC suspends arrest warrants against Rana Sanaullah

LHC suspends arrest warrants against Rana Sanaullah
Nation in shock after scores of rotting corpses found on Nishtar Hospital's roof; investigation launched

Nation in shock after scores of rotting corpses found on Nishtar Hospital's roof; investigation launched
UK to provide additional £10 million aid for Pakistan flood relief supplies

UK to provide additional £10 million aid for Pakistan flood relief supplies