Friday Oct 14 2022
Neha Dhupia feels it's problematic to glorify men taking care of their children

Neha Dhupia feels it's problematic to glorify men taking care of their children

Neha Dhupia talked about the mindset where men taking care of their children is thought of as a big deal and shared that it is problematic in a recent interview. Neha also talked about the parenting duties in her marriage with Angad Bedi, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Neha questioned the expectation that only women should be taking care of their children and if a man does something for his child, it is blown out of proportion. Neha shared that she and Angad share equal parenting responsibilities in their marriage.

Neha said, "What happens is that society blows it out of proportion when the father does it [takes care of the child].”

She further talked about parenting duties in her marriage, "We don’t even have these conversations that revolve around equal parenting because we are on the same page.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been married for four years and have two kids: daughter Meher and son Guriq.

