Sarfaraz Ahmed wishes team Pakistan good luck for T20 WC

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. —Twitter

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed extended best wishes for the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the T20 world cup set to begin on October 16.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced Pakistan's 15-player squad for T20 World Cup a day after Pakistan won the tri-series in New Zealand.

Babar Azam-led squad beat New Zealand by five wickets, however, the performance of the cricket team throughout the tournament left many questions for the team management.

Taking to Twitter, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed congratulated team green for the win against New Zealand and appreciated man of the match Mohammad Nawaz.

Sarfaraz also wished the cricket team good luck for the T20 world cup scheduled in Australia.