Robbie Coltrane said 'I'll not be here, but Hagrid will' before death: Watch

Robbie Coltrane said 'I'll not be here, but Hagrid will' before death

Robbie Coltrane emotionally spoke about his death months before he breathed his final.



Speaking in a confessional on Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, Coltrane confessed: "It's the end of an era. Ten years of my life. My children have grown up during it, of course."

With teary eyes, Coltrane continued: "The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children... So you could be watching it in 50 years time, easily... I'll not be here, sadly... but Hagrid will, yes."

The actor's death was announced by Belinda Wright on social media: "Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.