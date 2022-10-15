 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Robbie Coltrane said 'I'll not be here, but Hagrid will' before death: Watch

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Robbie Coltrane said Ill not be here, but Hagrid will before death
Robbie Coltrane said 'I'll not be here, but Hagrid will' before death

Robbie Coltrane emotionally spoke about his death months before he breathed his final.

Speaking in a confessional on Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, Coltrane confessed: "It's the end of an era. Ten years of my life. My children have grown up during it, of course."

With teary eyes, Coltrane continued: "The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children... So you could be watching it in 50 years time, easily... I'll not be here, sadly... but Hagrid will, yes."

The actor's death was announced by Belinda Wright on social media: "Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.

More From Entertainment:

Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki snuck in each other's room like 'little mice at night'

Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki snuck in each other's room like 'little mice at night'
'She Said' movie highlights the women who took on Harvey Weinstein

'She Said' movie highlights the women who took on Harvey Weinstein
King Charles discussed issue of Archie and Lilibet's titles with Harry

King Charles discussed issue of Archie and Lilibet's titles with Harry

King Charles will be ruthless if Harry and Meghan continue with 'unfair attacks' says expert

King Charles will be ruthless if Harry and Meghan continue with 'unfair attacks' says expert

Queen Elizabeth made a plan for Prince Andrew before her death: report

Queen Elizabeth made a plan for Prince Andrew before her death: report

JoJo Siwa breaks silence on feud with Candace Cameron Bure

JoJo Siwa breaks silence on feud with Candace Cameron Bure
Dutch Princess Amalia security threat raises crime fears

Dutch Princess Amalia security threat raises crime fears
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham enjoy luxury shopping trip

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham enjoy luxury shopping trip
Bill Murray loathed SNL cast members Adam Sandler and Chris Farley, alleges Rob Schenider

Bill Murray loathed SNL cast members Adam Sandler and Chris Farley, alleges Rob Schenider
Billy Brag slams JK Rowling for accusing him of misogyny over trans women rights remarks

Billy Brag slams JK Rowling for accusing him of misogyny over trans women rights remarks
Tiffany Haddish happy to ‘get rid of the mess’ in the wake of child sexual abuse lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish happy to ‘get rid of the mess’ in the wake of child sexual abuse lawsuit
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin make FIRST MAJOR APPEARANCE after calling off divorce

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin make FIRST MAJOR APPEARANCE after calling off divorce