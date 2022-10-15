 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan reveals release dates of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Tiger 3'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Salman Khan reveals release dates of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3
Salman Khan reveals release dates of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and Tiger 3

Salman Khan took to Instagram to announce the release dates of his upcoming films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, as reported by IndiaToday.

Salman Khan posted a poster of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which featured him sporting long hair. In the caption, he announced that Tiger 3 is to release in theatres on Diwali next year while Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has its theatrical release on next year's Eid.

Salman Khan wrote, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. On this Xmas with #Cirkus (sic)."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salman Khan Films and stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in lead roles. The film is directed by Farhad Samji.

Tiger 3 is the third film of the action franchise Ek Tha Tiger and the film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles while it is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

More From Showbiz:

Tusshar Kapoor reveals he waited for Kareena Kapoor for 12-14 hours on a film set

Tusshar Kapoor reveals he waited for Kareena Kapoor for 12-14 hours on a film set
Shefali Shah reveals she was told she looked like Sridevi

Shefali Shah reveals she was told she looked like Sridevi
Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' struggles at the box office on opening day

Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' struggles at the box office on opening day
Huma Qureshi calls out patriarchy for setting beauty standards

Huma Qureshi calls out patriarchy for setting beauty standards
Ekta Kapoor lands in hot water for ‘objectionable content’ in her web series: Find out

Ekta Kapoor lands in hot water for ‘objectionable content’ in her web series: Find out
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Qatar Premiere: Fawad and Mahira Khan turn heads

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Qatar Premiere: Fawad and Mahira Khan turn heads
Sonam Kapoor hubby Anand Ahuja reacts to her feeding son snap

Sonam Kapoor hubby Anand Ahuja reacts to her feeding son snap
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ lands second highest rating on IMDb

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ lands second highest rating on IMDb
Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' delayed till Diwali 2023

Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' delayed till Diwali 2023
Review: 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has got us saying 'Nava aya ae sohneya'

Review: 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has got us saying 'Nava aya ae sohneya'
Ayushmann Khurrana says he will fast for wife Tahir Kashyap next Karwa Chauth

Ayushmann Khurrana says he will fast for wife Tahir Kashyap next Karwa Chauth
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects INR 3.5 crore on opening day

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects INR 3.5 crore on opening day