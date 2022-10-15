Salman Khan reveals release dates of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and Tiger 3

Salman Khan took to Instagram to announce the release dates of his upcoming films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, as reported by IndiaToday.

Salman Khan posted a poster of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which featured him sporting long hair. In the caption, he announced that Tiger 3 is to release in theatres on Diwali next year while Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has its theatrical release on next year's Eid.

Salman Khan wrote, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. On this Xmas with #Cirkus (sic)."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salman Khan Films and stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in lead roles. The film is directed by Farhad Samji.



Tiger 3 is the third film of the action franchise Ek Tha Tiger and the film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles while it is directed by Maneesh Sharma.